If Greta was in panto...

Greta Thunberg may be a player on the world's political stage but the Swedish teenager has also inspired an environmentally-themed pantomime in Poole, Dorset.

The show was created by former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan and also boasts a gas-guzzling giant made from recycled lilos and plastic bottles.

