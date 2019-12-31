'I feel complete' in Uganda - George the Poet

Video

London-born spoken word artist and award-winning podcast creator George the Poet reflects on belonging, diaspora and his Ugandan heritage in an interview with the BBC before his first gig in the country.

George, real name George Mpanga, turned down an MBE because of the "pure evil" of the British Empire. He said the "colonial trauma inflicted on the children of Africa" meant he was unable to accept.

He made the revelation in the final episode of his BBC Sounds series Have You Heard George's Podcast?, in which he discusses the legacy of colonialism.

George guest edits the BBC's Today Programme on Tuesday. A podcast will be available here and via the BBC Sounds app.

Video journalist Ed Ram.