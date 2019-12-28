How puppetry can help with trauma
Video

As a child, Raven Kaliana was trafficked by her own parents. She survived and now works as a puppeteer.

Raven wants to show people, through her art, that healing is possible. Her latest show is called Love vs Trauma.

Filmed and edited by Britt Yip; Produced by Vibeke Venema

  • 28 Dec 2019
