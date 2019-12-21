LadBaby on historic second Christmas number one
LadBaby on Christmas chart win: 'It was so overwhelming'

LadBaby, aka blogger Mark Hoyle has made chart history with his sausage roll cover of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock & Roll".

It's the first time a novelty act has made Christmas number one two years in a row.

He thanked supporters and says the money raised will go to charity.

