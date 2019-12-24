Behind the scenes as Gavin and Stacey return

Video

Gavin and Stacey, the sitcom which made stars of James Corden and Ruth Jones, returns to TV screens on Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Day in 2010 more than 10 million people tuned in for the show’s finale.

BBC Breakfast were the only people invited on set during filming, back in July, when the cast were having to pretend that it was Christmas during an extreme heatwave.

Colin Paterson went to Barry Island to find out what was occurring.

Gavin and Stacey is on BBC1 on 25 December at 20:00 GMT.