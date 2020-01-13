Antony Gormley on 'the magic' of sculpture

Video

British sculptor Antony Gormley, creator of the Angel of the North, says sculpture has "a mystery and magic" in the way it triggers a response from the person looking at it.

Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur went to visit the artist's studio and see his work. Sir Antony told him: "Here is this still silent thing that encourages us to move and in moving our bodies to move our minds."

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 13 January 2020 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).