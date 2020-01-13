Who's been nominated for an Oscar?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2020: Who's been nominated?

Joker may be in for an Oscar gold rush with its 11 nominations, but who else is in the running?

And what was the reaction of one announcer to the all-male best director line-up?

  • 13 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Joker actor surprises fans