Who's been nominated for an Oscar?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2020: Who's been nominated?

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced, Joker leading the pack with 11 nods.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Jan 2020