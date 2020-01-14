Oscars 2020: 'Just these white guys, really?'
Oscars 2020: Heller and Hanks on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in the soon to be released A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

But like the Baftas, no women have been nominated in the best director category at this year's Oscars.

Hanks and the film's director, Marielle Heller, spoke to the BBC before the Oscar nominations were announced and said they hoped for change in the industry.

