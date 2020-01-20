BBC director general job 'unbelievably tough'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC director general job 'unbelievably tough'

Tony Hall is to step down as director general of the BBC in the summer, after seven years in the role.

The BBC's media editor Amol Rajan described the job as "unbelievably tough" and said Lord Hall's successor would need "phenomenal skills" to lead the BBC in changing times.

  • 20 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Licence fee decision 'not an easy one'