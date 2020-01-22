Video

Director Armando Iannucci has said he hopes his decision to cast Dev Patel, a British actor of Indian heritage, for the titular role in The Personal History of David Copperfield changes minds in the film industry.

He said it was "tragic" to think that in many such films Patel would be overlooked for a similar role.

The satirist - who campaigned for a second Brexit referendum - also told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he "absolutely" now accepted Brexit.

