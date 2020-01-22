Media player
Terry Jones: Monty Python star dies
Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, after having lived with dementia, his agent has said.
A statement from his family said: "We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man."
The BBC's David Sillito looks back on the Welsh comic actor, writer and director's life.
22 Jan 2020
