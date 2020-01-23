Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Renee Zellweger on playing Judy Garland
Renee Zellweger has won almost universal acclaim for her performance as the iconic late singer and actress Judy Garland.
Zellweger is seen by many as the frontrunner to win in the Oscars best actress category when the Academy Awards are presented next month.
Talking Movies Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window