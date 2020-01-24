The editor who led Vogue through the war
Audrey Withers: The editor who led Vogue through the war

Audrey Withers championed recycling clothes and was instrumental in austerity designs for utility clothing during World War One.

Julie Summers, author of Dressed For war, discusses the work of the former Vogue editor.Reporter: Sonja Jessup for BBC London

