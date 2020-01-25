Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why do so many reality TV stars face online abuse?
For Montana Brown, life changed the moment she became a reality TV star on ITV's Love Island.
But then the threats and abuse began.
Produced by: Oliver Jarvis
-
25 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51250915/why-do-so-many-reality-tv-stars-face-online-abuseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window