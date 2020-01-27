'RIP Kobe Bryant...Gianna'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lizzo and Alicia Keys lead tributes to Kobe Bryant at Grammys
Stars including Lizzo and Alicia Keys pay tribute to the US basketball legend, and his daughter, at the Grammy awards.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51262439/lizzo-and-alicia-keys-lead-tributes-to-kobe-bryant-at-grammysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window