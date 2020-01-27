'Anything is possible' - Billie Eilish on making history

Video

Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 2020 Grammys.

The 18-year-old won five awards, including the Grammys "big four" categories - song of the year, record of the year, best new artist and also album of the year, replacing Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win that coveted award.

The last time one artist scooped all four awards was Christopher Cross in 1981.

Eilish spoke backstage about the making of the album with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell.

