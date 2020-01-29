National Television Awards in two minutes

Media player
National Television Awards highlights in two minutes
The winners included Mrs Brown's Boys, Jesy Nelson, Sir Michael Palin and of course... Ant and Dec.
The pair enjoyed their 19th straight NTA success as best presenters.
29 Jan 2020
