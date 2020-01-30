UK stars on their own experiences of racism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith on Queen & Slim

The new film Queen & Slim, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, tackles the subject of US police brutality and race.

The characters' first date turns ugly when their car is stopped by a white police officer.

It's a fictional story, but one that both British stars told BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz they can relate to.

  • 30 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Who's been nominated for an Oscar?