Video

Previously unheard recordings made by the philosopher Bertrand Russell have been discovered by the BBC ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death.

Russell is regarded as one of the most significant British minds of the 20th Century: an eminent philosopher, an anti-war activist and a social critic.

To commemorate 50 years since his death on 2 February 1970, the BBC has been exploring his personal archive.

The tapes were recorded at his home in North Wales and are part of his personal archive, alongside his suits, smoking pipes, letters, and artworks.