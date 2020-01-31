Looking at paintings of nudes after #MeToo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nudes after #MeToo

Classicist Mary Beard takes a closer look at one of her favourite paintings, Titian's Tarquin and Lucretia.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Jan 2020