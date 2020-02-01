How to make a Bafta mask

Media player
Bafta masks: The foundry that makes bronze trophies
An average of 300 Baftas are made every year at a family-run foundry in Middlesex.
Each one is unique. This is how they are made.
01 Feb 2020
