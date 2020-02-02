Al Pacino: 'My memory of the '70's is somewhat vague'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Al Pacino is up for a Bafta for his role in The Irishman
Forty-four years after winning his first Bafta, Al Pacino is vying for another with his role in The Irishman.
-
02 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51350887/al-pacino-is-up-for-a-bafta-for-his-role-in-the-irishmanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window