Hollywood Producer Kathleen Kennedy on her Bafta win
Video

Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy is the recipient of the Bafta Fellowship award

Hollywood producer Kathleen Kennedy says she was "pretty moved" to be handed this year's Bafta Fellowship.

The prestigious award is Bafta's version of a lifetime achievement award.

Past winners include Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Dame Helen Mirren.

  • 02 Feb 2020
