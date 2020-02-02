Media player
Robert De Niro is one of the producers of Bafta-nominated The Irishman
The Irishman has been nominated for 10 Baftas, including best film.
It's in this category that Robert De Niro, who stars in the Martin Scorsese film, could win a Bafta because he's one of the film's producers.
02 Feb 2020
