Robert De Niro on producing The Irishman
Robert De Niro is one of the producers of Bafta-nominated The Irishman

The Irishman has been nominated for 10 Baftas, including best film.

It's in this category that Robert De Niro, who stars in the Martin Scorsese film, could win a Bafta because he's one of the film's producers.

  • 02 Feb 2020
