Scarlett Johansson could win two Baftas this year
As well as her nomination in the best actress category, Scarlett Johansson has also been given a nod for best supporting actress.
The nominations are for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.
She last won a Bafta in 2004 for her 'break out' role in Lost In Translation.
02 Feb 2020
