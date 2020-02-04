Media player
Cynthia Erivo: 'Hopefully this year will be a turning point'
Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for Best Actress in this year's Oscars, for her portrayal of slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
She is the only person of colour to be nominated in the four acting categories, and told the BBC she wants "to make sure it doesn't look like this every single time."
04 Feb 2020
