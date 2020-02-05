TV licence fee consultation launched

Video

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has launched a public consultation on whether non-payment of the TV licence fee should remain a criminal offence.

Currently, anyone who watches or records live TV or uses iPlayer without a TV licence is guilty of a criminal offence and could go to prison.

Most of the BBC's income comes from the TV licence fee.

Baroness Morgan said it was time to think about keeping the fee "relevant" in a "changing media landscape".

The BBC said a 2015 review found the current system to be the fairest.

The BBC licence fee goes up t o £157.70 per year from April 2020 - which is £3.03 per week.