Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
Oscar-winning actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103.
The stage and screen actor was well-known for a range of roles, including the 1960 classic Spartacus, in which he played the titular character.
His son, Michael Douglas said in a statement:
"To the world he was a legend... but to me and my brothers ... he was simply Dad.
Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window