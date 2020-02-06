Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Video

Oscar-winning actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103.

The stage and screen actor was well-known for a range of roles, including the 1960 classic Spartacus, in which he played the titular character.

His son, Michael Douglas said in a statement:

"To the world he was a legend... but to me and my brothers ... he was simply Dad.

Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."