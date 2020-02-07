Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Phillip Schofield on coming out as gay: 'Every person I tell it gets a little lighter'
TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife Stephanie Lowe.
The 57-year-old made the announcement via a statement posted on his Instagram story.
Speaking on ITV's This Morning Mr Schofield said "this was my decision" and his hand had not been forced.
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51414550/phillip-schofield-on-coming-out-as-gay-every-person-i-tell-it-gets-a-little-lighterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window