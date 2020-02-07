Media player
Marian Keyes: 'I never know how my books will end'
Author Marian Keyes has told BBC Radio 5 Live she never really knows how her books are going to end when she's writing them.
Speaking to host Nihal Arthanayake, the Irish author, who has just released her new novel Grown Ups, said: "I might have some vague idea about how the plot will play out... If you hold your nerve it becomes clear eventually."
This clip is from Nihal Arthanayake on Thursday 6 February 2020.
