What's it like to be an Oscar nominee?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2020: What's it like to be a nominee?

How do the film makers prepare for the movie world's biggest night?

Some, like Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, prepare a speech whilst others, like The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce, get a bit star struck.

The BBC's LA correspondent Sophie Long talks to talent from behind and in front of the camera as they prepare for the Oscars 2020.

  • 08 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Joaquin Phoenix's unusual Oscar campaign trail