Spike Lee is 'disturbed' by mobile movie streaming
Award winning filmmaker Spike Lee spoke to BBC's Will Gompertz about the impact Netflix is having on the industry and about some of the changes that still need work.
The 2020 Academy Awards are held on Sunday 9 February in Los Angeles.
09 Feb 2020
