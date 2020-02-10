Banderas: 'Oscars are becoming a worldwide award'
He may have missed out on a best actor Academy Award, but Antonio Banderas is excited about Parasite's triumph.

The Spanish actor told reporters at the famous Vanity Fair party that the best picture win for the South Korean film signalled a more international outlook for the Oscars.

