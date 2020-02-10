Media player
Oscars 2020: Highlights
Parasite made history, Joaquin Phoenix got heartfelt and two stars dressed up in cat suits at this year's Oscars.
Here are some of the best jokes, speeches and skits from the evening.
10 Feb 2020
