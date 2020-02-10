Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oscars 2020: The Vanity Fair after party
Vanity Fair's annual post Oscar party always draws a starry crowd. This year the talk of the red carpet was Parasite's surprise win for best picture.
The BBC's Sophie Long and Colin Paterson were there.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window