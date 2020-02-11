Circus performer's body-bending tricks

Media player
Cirque du Soleil: I've achieved 'extreme flexibility'
Circus contortionist Aleksei Goloborodko has been bending his body into mind-boggling positions since the age of four.
It was his childhood dream to join the circus, and he now tours the world with Cirque du Soleil in the show Luzia.
Filmed and edited by Ellen Tsang.
Hear more from Aleksei on Outlook from BBC World Service.
11 Feb 2020
