Awards highlight diversity in indie filmmaking
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Independent Spirit Awards highlight indie film-making

The Independent Spirit Awards, which focuses on indie film-making, has been taking place.

This year it recognised quite a different crop of films from those that took centre stage at the Oscars.

Tristan Daley reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 13 Feb 2020