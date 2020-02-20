Oscars 2021: Who will be the winners next year?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2021: Who will be the winners next year?

The Oscars are over but what about the Academy Awards one year hence in 2021?

Who will be taking home the golden statuettes then?

Talking Movies has been trying to find out by talking to film critics and film journalists.

Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 20 Feb 2020