TV presenter Caroline Flack dies at 40

Video

Caroline Flack hosted the popular ITV dating show, Love Island, for four years, but stood down after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend in December. She pleaded not guilty, and her boyfriend, whom she was accused of assaulting, did not support the prosecution's charges against her.

Caroline Flack was due to stand trial on March 4.

As well as presenting Love Island, she had co-hosted The X Factor and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Read more: TV host with popular appeal