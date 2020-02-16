Caroline Flack: Laura Whitmore’s emotional tribute

Video

Laura Whitmore has emotionally paid tribute to her friend Caroline Flack, describing her as a person who "loved to love".

Flack was found dead in her London flat on Saturday. A lawyer for her family said she had taken her own life.

Speaking on her BBC 5 Live programme, Whitmore – who took over presenting Love Island from Flack – urged listeners to "be kind".

