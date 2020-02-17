Love Island tribute to Caroline Flack
Love Island tribute to Caroline Flack from Iain Stirling

The first episode of ITV2's Love Island shown since Caroline Flack's death, began with a tribute to the former presenter by Iain Stirling.

The comedian has narrated the reality show since 2015.

Flack was found dead at her London home on Saturday.

