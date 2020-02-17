Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Island tribute to Caroline Flack from Iain Stirling
The first episode of ITV2's Love Island shown since Caroline Flack's death, began with a tribute to the former presenter by Iain Stirling.
The comedian has narrated the reality show since 2015.
Flack was found dead at her London home on Saturday.
-
17 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51536960/love-island-tribute-to-caroline-flack-from-iain-stirlingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window