Video

The winner of The Masked Singer, Nicola Roberts, has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the negative impact of online hate after the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake the Girls Aloud star said: "It'd be really great if everyone was nice and kind all of the time, but that seems not to be human nature, especially at the moment."

Nicola stared anti-bullying campaign after enduring years of taunts about her appearance. She told Nihal that she was “drowning for a while” as a result.

She also said that she advises young artists with whom she writes music, including Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, to “just not read the comments” from online trolls.

Listen to Nihal's full interview with Nicola on the Must Watch podcast on BBC Sounds.