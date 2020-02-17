‘Andrew Weatherall defined a generation’

Video

Hacienda DJ Graeme Park has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live after the death of DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall at the age of 56 from a pulmonary embolism.

Weatherall rose to fame during the acid house era, and worked with the likes of New Order and Happy Mondays.

His production and remix work on Primal Scream's Screamadelica turned it into an era-defining album.

Graeme Park told Tony Livesey that Weatherall "defined a generation" with his "unique take on remixing and producing".

"If I’m doing a gig and Andrew Weatherall was on, I’d definitely stay and listen because I didn’t know what to expect."

This clip is from 5 Live Drive on Monday 17 February 2020.