Jacqueline du Pré: Royal Ballet tells cellist's story
Jacqueline du Pre's career as one of the most gifted and celebrated cellists of the twentieth century was cut short by multiple sclerosis. She was just 42 when she died.
More than three decades later, her life has now inspired a new work by the Royal Ballet. The world premiere has just been held at the Royal Opera House in London.
Arts editor Will Gompertz reports.
19 Feb 2020
