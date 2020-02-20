Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dame Julie Walters: My shock at cancer diagnosis
Dame Julie Walters has revealed her shock at being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.
Speaking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, she describes the moment she first found out - and how she told her husband Grant Roffey the news.
Having had chemotherapy, the actress has now been given the all clear.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51566745/dame-julie-walters-my-shock-at-cancer-diagnosisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window