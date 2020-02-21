Media player
Todrick Hall: 'It was unheard of for a young, black boy to be dancing'
The Greatest Dancer judge Todrick Hall has told BBC Radio 5 Live what it was like for him growing up in Texas and wanting to be a dancer.
Speaking to Nicky Campbell and Eleanor Oldroyd, Hall, who has choreographed Beyonce and Taylor Swift, said when he was younger it was “unheard of” for a “young, black boy to be dancing”.
He also spoke about how pleased he was to see more young boys taking up dance, especially in areas such as ballet.
