The Greatest Dancer judge Todrick Hall has told BBC Radio 5 Live what it was like for him growing up in Texas and wanting to be a dancer.

Speaking to Nicky Campbell and Eleanor Oldroyd, Hall, who has choreographed Beyonce and Taylor Swift, said when he was younger it was “unheard of” for a “young, black boy to be dancing”.

He also spoke about how pleased he was to see more young boys taking up dance, especially in areas such as ballet.

