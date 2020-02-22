Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Fleabag and feminism
The actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has spoken about her conflicting feelings towards feminism.
She told BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour presenter Jenni Murray about the inspiration behind some of the feminist jokes in the hit TV series.
-
22 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51590351/phoebe-waller-bridge-on-fleabag-and-feminismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window