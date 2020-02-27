Berlin Film Festival marks 70 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Berlin Film Festival marks 70 years

The Berlin Film Festival will come to a close in a few days time - for many one of the highlights of this German movie extravaganza were the opening night festivities as it marked its 70th anniversary.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 27 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Oscars 2021: Who will be the winners next year?