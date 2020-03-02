Media player
Joe Lycett: Why I'm now called Hugo Boss
Comedian Joe Lycett has legally changed his name to Hugo Boss, in a protest against the German fashion company.
He tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme why.
The BBC has asked Hugo Boss, the company, for a comment.
02 Mar 2020
